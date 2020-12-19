Virus Updates in India: Tally reached 10 million, recovery rate also increased

Yesterday, the number of people confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus in India surpassed the 10 million mark, about 10 months after the pandemic started spreading in the country.

The US is another country that has crossed this mark. In the United States, the COVID-19 takes the daily cases and deaths to a record high. The US has registered 17,661,064 cases and the death toll reached 318,522. The coronavirus pandemic first began growing in India from highly urban areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. It later spread to the hinterland as the country started up from a complete lockdown and people started traveling.

Dr. Shahid Jameel, virologist and director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University said, “The downward trend in cases has come right after the festive season and the Bihar elections – both factors that many of us were predicting would lead to another spike, but that never happened.” He added, “Part of the reason for that is that while officially 10 million people have been infected, this number is at least 15-to-20 times more if we look at the findings of serosurveys. This, and the fact that millions will get the vaccine shortly soon, should see us avoiding another wave.”