‘We have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona’: Delhi CM

Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent.”

Kejriwal said, “It appears that the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country.” He added, “With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said, “When Covid cases started increasing here, some told me that number of tests should be decreased or commit fraud in testing. Similar fraud was being committed at other places to show a lower number of cases. I instructed doctors/officers that the lives of people are most important.” He also said people can’t afford to be complacent about COVID-19 situation here, and ”advised them to still be vigilant, observe safety norms like wearing masks and observing social distancing”.