“We need to have the government indemnify manufacturers against all lawsuits”: Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla said that the manufacturers of vaccines must be protected against liability in case there is any serious adverse reactions or other claims to their shots during a pandemic.

He said, “We need to have the government indemnify manufacturers, especially vaccine manufacturers, against all lawsuits. In fact, COVAX and other countries have already started talking about that,” he said on Friday during Carnegie India’s Global Technology Summit. “This is especially important only during a pandemic to indemnify vaccine manufacturers against lawsuits for severe adverse effects or any other frivolous claims which may come about because that adds to the fear.”

He also said, “The government can act. The US, for example, has in fact invoked a law, to say that during a pandemic and this is especially important only during a pandemic to indemnify vaccine manufacturers against lawsuits for severe adverse effects or any other frivolous claims which may come about. Because that adds to the fear and also will bankrupt vaccine manufacturers or distract them if they have to just all day just fight lawsuits and explain to the media what is happening.”

The CEO of the Pune-based SII said, “Anyone may have a thought and scepticism then sort of sets in that something can happen due to the vaccine … to dispel that, the government needs to step in with messaging with influencers to spread, also, the right information.”