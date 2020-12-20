Any ras malai lovers here? Know its average calorie count

Ras malai or rossomalai is a dessert originating from the Indian subcontinent. The dessert is called rossomalai in Bengali language, ras malai in Urdu and Hindi[2] and rasa malei in Odia.

Ras malai is a rich Indian dessert made with small balls of paneer that are soaked in flavored, thickened milk. The word is a combination of the Urdu word ras, which stands for juice or nectar, and malai, which translates as cream. Thought to have originated in Orissa in India, this dish is very popular in India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It has an interesting combination of flavors and textures, from the spongy soft paneer to the delicately flavored milk. Very similar to the Bengali sweet called rasgulla, it is served as a dessert at the end of a meal.

It’s also served during many festive occasions such as engagements and weddings. Ras malai is not too sweet and is typically yellow or white in color. The average calories in 185 g of ras malai are about 220 calories. It is considered that the ingredients used are cream, sugar and chenna.