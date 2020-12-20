BJP records landslide victory Tiwa Autonomous Council polls

The BJP recorded a landslide victory in the Tiwa Autonomous Council’s (TAC) elections. BJP won 33 of the 36 Council seats, its ally — the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) — bagged two seats. Opposition Congress secured one seat.

The election to the TAC was held on December 17 in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (Metropolitan) districts. A total of 124 candidates contested in the election and over 71 per cent of the 3,08,409 voters exercised their franchise.

BJP the ruling party in Assam has earlier also won the Bodoland Territorial Council. In the recently concluded elections of the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the BJP formed the board in alliance with two other local parties. The incumbent Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) became the single largest party with 17 seats.