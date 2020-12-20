“China is ready to make joint efforts with the UAE”: Ni Jian

A top envoy stated that the UAE’s permission for the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and powerful assistance in healthcare have forced the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

Chinese ambassador to the UAE Ni Jian said, “China has always attached great importance to the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. China’s vaccine developers have strictly followed scientific rules and regulatory requirements, pushed forward vaccine research and development in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, and engaged in international cooperation in accordance with international best practices. The Phase 3 clinical trials of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine have been carried out in the UAE, with 31,000 volunteers from 125 countries participating in it. The UAE’s official registration of Sinopharm’s vaccine fully demonstrates the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.”

He added, “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the cooperation between China and UAE has not stalled, rather it has developed in width and depth, and embraced a new starting point. Our two leaderships have maintained close communication and coordination. Our cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative is getting more solid. The world’s largest single-site solar power project located at Sweihan has been successfully commissioned. All four packages of Etihad Rail stage two undertaken by Chinese companies are progressing smoothly. The two countries also held a slew of activities, including the first China-UAE Economic and Trade Digital Expo and the China-UAE Culture Week via video link.”