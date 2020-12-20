Covid-19 Updates: 1171 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1171 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. 866 new recoveries and 3 deaths were also reported.

The total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 193,575. The overall recoveries stand at 168,995. The death toll has reached at 637. At present there are 23943 active cases in the country. The recovery rate has reached at 87.3%. The fatality rate is at 0.3%.

As many as 128,562 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to 19 million plus so far.