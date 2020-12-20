Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on December 25. This was announced by Swatantra Dev Singh, the BJP president in Uttar Pradesh. He also added that the BJP will will hold “kisan samvad” at over 2,500 places in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Prime Minister had addressed farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister will explain about how the new farm laws will benefit the farmers. This comes amid the protest by farmers union demanding withdrawl of new farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far. But the protesting farmers has not yet decided to withdraw their protests. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks.