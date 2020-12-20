Smuggled gold worth Rs.87.6 lakh seized

Smuggled gold worth Rs.87.6 lakh was seized by the Air Customs officials. The gold was recovered from five Dubai returnees in Chennai International Airport. The passengers had arrived by Air India Express Flight IX 1644.

The arrested have been identified as Nouffar, Ahamed Ershad Ali of Ramanathapuram, Nandha Kumar of Kanchipuram, Muruganandam Mohan of Chennai and Satham Usen of Pudukkottai.

16 gold cut bits weighing 597 grams and two packets of gold paste were recovered. The two gold paste packets were found concealed beneath the shoe and in a jeans pant pocket. 701 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste packets.

In addition to this, three bundles of gold paste weighing 428 grams were recovered from one of them which yielded 398 grams of gold.

A total 1.7 kg gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 87.62 lakhs was recovered and seized in five cases under Customs Act.