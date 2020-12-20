DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘The unplanned lockdown surely destroyed millions of lives in the country’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Dec 20, 2020, 02:06 pm IST

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has attacked the union government over Covid-19 situation.

“1 Crore covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to ‘win the battle in 21 days’ as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi. .

Meanwhile,  India’s COVID-19 tally reached  at 1,00,04,599. The total recoveries reached over 95 lakhs. India is the second worst-hit country from coronavirus Yesterday, Tamil Nadu registered 1,127 new COVID-19 cases. State Health Department said, “1,202 more people have recovered from the disease taking the count of those recovered to 7,84,117.”

