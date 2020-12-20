“This is a sponsored agitation by anti-national forces and has foreign funding”: BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh has accused that the protest by farmers is a sponsored agitation by anti-national forces and has foreign funding.

“After seeing the farmers’ movement, it appears that this is a sponsored agitation by anti-national forces and has foreign funding,” Singh said.

“Foreign forces want to destabilize the country under the guise of this movement,” he added. “Only people with the Khalistani mindset are taking part in the movement,” the BJP MLA claimed.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far. But the protesting farmers has not yet decided to withdraw their protests. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks.