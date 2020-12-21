A car caught fire while running; no one hurt…

Thiruvananthapuram: A car caught fire near Pattom Plammoodu in the city today. Two people in the car escaped unharmed.

Anthony, a native of Tirunelveli, and another person were in the car. They went to Venjaramoodu in connection with the old goods business. The incident took place around 9.45 pm. Locals saw smoke rising from the front of the car and drew the attention of the occupants. Both the passengers were not burnt as the car was stopped immediately and the passengers got out.

But the car was completely burnt out. Two teams of firefighters arrived and worked for 20 minutes to put out the blaze. Arrangements have also been made to ensure that traffic is not disrupted. The car was then moved to the side of the road.