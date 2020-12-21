BJP MP to send divorce notice to wife after she joins Trinamool Congress !!!

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saumitra Khan has determined to file a divorce to his wife Sujata Mondal Khan only hours after the she entered the Trinamool Congress beforehand of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Saumitra Khan is the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and MP from Bishnupur.

Sujata Mondal Khan joined the TMC in Kolkata, indicating the rivalry in the family. Now, Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan has determined to send a divorce notice to Sujata Mondal Khan. But deciding to send a divorce notice, Sujata Khan’s car and house guard at Barjora in Bishnupur have been removed. After entering the TMC, Sujata Mondal Khan told the BJP does not give expected admiration and honor to people. “Now there are only opportunist and toxic people on the frontline. There was no respect in the BJP for me,” Sujata Mondal Khan said.

Sujata Mondal Khan also took a stab at the BJP, stating, “I don’t understand what kind of soap is it that is used to cleansing the tainted leaders.” “I had fought for BJP and my husband,we got them a success in the Lok Sabha polls. I think they have only been opportunists.”Taking another jab at BJP, Sujata Mondal Khan told the saffron party has six chief ministerial candidates and 13 deputy chief minister fronts. “Prime minister is a prime minister. He is not a chief ministerial candidate.When we ask them about the leadership, there is no answer. How can there be a value of people where you do not know the leadership,” she said.

Responding to Sujata Mondal Khan swapping over to the TMC ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Saumitra Khan accused the Trinamool Congress for harming his family. He also said his wife was appreciated as a BJP MP’s wife.”You were respected as a BJP MP’s wife. TMC can break families.You have got me votes and are a element of my success. but I now remove her from my name and surname,” Those who broke our house,we will not forgive them.”an emotional Saumitra Khan said

Addressing a press meeting, Saumitra Khan stated, “Sujata can take my property if you want it. Otherwise, I will donate it to the public.”Saumitra Khan also contested the TMC beforehand of the polls and said Mamata Banerjee’s party would be flung out of the state. “I request my wife Sujata to stay well and fight out. You have made a mistake, Sujata. I want to tell Abhishek Banerjee, Sujata was my only weakness and now I will sacrifice everything for my party [BJP],”Addressing Sujata Mondal again, Saumitra Khan said

Saumitra Khan declaredthat he would be sending a divorce notice to Sujata Mondal. “I will be sending divorce notice. I will resist TMC. I want to inform TMC that you should be regretful for spoiling my family. There have been so many disputes but I did not think this will happen.”