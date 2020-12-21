Covid vaccine distribution: Ministry of Health with relief news….

New Delhi: Health Minister Harsha Vardhan has said that the country is waiting for the Covid vaccine. He said the safety of the people and the effectiveness of the vaccine were paramount. His response was in an exclusive interview with the national media.

Vaccines seeking emergency use are being analyzed. Researchers and health experts in the country are working to develop a vaccine against corona locally. He said the country could vaccinate 300 million people in the next six to seven months.

A clinical trial of six vaccines is currently underway in India. Three of these vaccines are in the pre-clinical stage. Vaccines from Bharat Biotech, Pfizer and Serum Institute of India have applied to the expert committee for approval for immediate use.