DGCA announces important decision regarding flight service

The DGCA has announced an important decision regarding international flights. As per the new announcement, the flights to and from the UK have been banned till December 31. The decision was taken over a new fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus in England.

“Considering the prevailing situation in UK, the government of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December. Consequently flights from India to UK shall stand temporarily statement issued by the government . Passengers of flights from UK arriving before midnight tomorrow will have to take an RT-PCR test at airports.

Canada, Saudi Arabia, and several European countries have suspended flights from the UK over the new strain.