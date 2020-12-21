Do long-distance relationships work? How can you make it work? Get some tips here…

Many people think that long-distance relationships are never going to work out. Your family may discourage it, and some of your best friends may suggest you not to take it too thoughtfully, in case you get heartbroken. Things could get complicated, and you could get sad and lonely at times.

Of course, all relationships have challenges of their own. But long-distance relationships have an extra challenge that cannot be neglected. It takes more exertion than your normal relationships and can become a concern if you are not mentally set to handle one. Here are some tips if you really want to make your long-distance relationship work.

Do things together; Play an online game together. Watch a documentary on YouTube or Vimeo at the same time. Sing to each other on Skype while one of you plays the guitar. “Take a walk together” outside while video-calling each other. Go online-shopping together and buy each other gifts.

Digital communication; In the digital age, long-distance relationships are easier than ever. With the click of a button, you can see their face on a video call. Talk to them on texts and calls. It is key to replace the physical distance with virtual closeness.

Enjoy your alone time and your time with your friends and family; You are alone but you are not lonely unless you desire to feel like it. You don’t have to let your world spin around your partner you still have you, your friends, and your family. Take this time apart to do better with your friends and family. Go to the gym more frequently. Get a new hobby. Binge-watch shows. There are a bunch of things for you to do that doesn’t involve your partner.

Stay honest with each other; Chat about your feelings of fear, insecurity, jealousy, apathy, whatsoever. If you try to suppress anything from your partner, that secret will sooner or later ruin you up from inside out. Don’t try to deal with things all by yourself. Be open and honest with each other. Let your partner help you and give you the support you need.

Don’t be clingy; This is the exact opposite of the first situation. You may find yourself unable to text and call, desiring to know where they are, with who they are hanging out, and so on. Extreme communication exhibits insecurity. You are presumed to communicate but not keep a tab on your partner like a prisoner. Be confident about your bond and let each other be loved and not possessed. Go spend time with your friends instead and let them breathe.

Couple activities; Forget the dim periods when you required to be near your loved one to have shared hobbies. Utilize the internet for something other than hunting your partner’s social check-ins. Watch a movie together, go on a virtual date, or even exercise “together”. Take part in each other’s hobbies and share pictures and videos. Choose a book or a show that both of you will enjoy and do it “together.”

Have clear expectations; If you are both able to, then plan a schedule where you visit each-other every few months. Don’t expect the other to magically know if you can or cannot do it. Be clear about how much communication you want, how much you want to spend (in case of visiting), or if you both are mentally prepared to carry this out long-term.

Stay positive; You need to be regularly injecting positive energy into the long-distance relationship to keep it active. Yes, the waiting can be painful and you can sometimes feel lonely but you need to remind yourself that the fruits at destiny will be sweet as paradise.

Be thankful that you have someone to love, someone who also loves you back. Be thankful for the little things, like the hand-made letter that arrived safely in your mailbox the other day. Be thankful for each other’s health and safety.