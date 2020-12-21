Dozens of journalists phones hacked using Israeli spyware

Qatar: Israeli company NSO Group has revealed that 36 personal phones of Journalists have been hacked using malware called Pegasus. The attack took place on the iPhones of Al Jazeera journalists. NSO is a technology development company that helps government agencies detect and prevent terrorism and crime. Researchers at the Toronto-based Citizen Lab are behind the revelations. In addition to Qatar-based Al Jazeera, the personal phone of a London-based journalist on Al Arabi TV was also hacked.

Pegasus is installed in different ways. A link will first be sent to the phone being targeted for hacking. Clicking on the link will install the monitoring malware or code on the phone. Then the hacker can run that phone at will. Hackers can intercept communications via iMessage, WhatsApp, Gmail, Viber, Facebook, Skype, etc., leak passwords, contact lists, real-time voice calls, operate the phone’s camera, and turn on the microphone to record. The location and movements of the phone can be tracked using GPS.

Also read: BJP candidates elected as chairpersons of 12 municipal corporation