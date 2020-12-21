DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

“India will lose an election strategist”: BJP responds to Prashant Kishor’s prediction

Dec 21, 2020, 12:57 pm IST

BJP leaders has responded to the prediction by political strategist Prashant Kishor that BJP may face a crushing defeat in the 2021 elections. BJP national general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that ‘India will lose an election strategist’.

Earlier, Prashant Kishor has said that BJP will not “cross double-digits” in Bengal. “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal. “If BJP does any better I must quit this space,” he tweeted.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021. In 2016, out of the 294 seats, BJP had won 3 seats, Congress won 44, CPM won 26 seats.

