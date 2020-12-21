“India will lose an election strategist”: BJP responds to Prashant Kishor’s prediction

BJP leaders has responded to the prediction by political strategist Prashant Kishor that BJP may face a crushing defeat in the 2021 elections. BJP national general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that ‘India will lose an election strategist’.

????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ???, ????? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ????? ????????? ???? ??????? — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 21, 2020

Earlier, Prashant Kishor has said that BJP will not “cross double-digits” in Bengal. “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal. “If BJP does any better I must quit this space,” he tweeted.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021. In 2016, out of the 294 seats, BJP had won 3 seats, Congress won 44, CPM won 26 seats.