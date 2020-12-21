Jayasurya gets dragged by power tiller on set…

A scene for the film ‘ Vellam’ required Jayasurya to handle the power tiller. Jayasurya insisted on doing this scene without opting for a dupe as he wanted to retain originality. However, the power tiller suddenly lost control and went on high-speed dragging the actor along. The team immediately saved Jayasurya from injuries.

The director is Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the film ‘Captain’ which won the actor Jayasurya a state award. Roby Varghese Raj is doing the cinematography for this entertainer with Bijibal composing the music. Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.