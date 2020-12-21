Nithyananda announces one lakh visas to Kailash….

BENGALURU: Nityananda, who claims to have bought an island in Ecuador in South America and declared it a Hindu state (‘Kailasa’), is back in the news. Nithyananda, accused in rape and criminal cases, has announced that he will issue visas to one lakh people to visit Kailash.

Nithyananda, who had offered a flight from Australia to Kailash, said he would not allow visitors to stay in the country for more than three days.

The special country was announced last December through a website called Nityananda Kailasa. Rajasekharan was born and raised in Tamil Nadu and later became Nithyananda. Gujarat police have registered a case of abduction of girls but have not been able to trace him.