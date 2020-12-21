Prashant Kishor said he will leave Twitter if BJP crosses double digit in Bengal polls

New Delhi: Election strategist Prashant Kishore has said that he will leave Twitter if the BJP crosses double digit number of seats in the Bengal Assembly elections. Prashant Kishore tweeted, “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality, BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!”

His tweet comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed victory for BJP with over 200 seats in the assembly. “We will form the next government in Bengal with more than 200 Assembly seats,” Shah had said during his two-day visit to West Bengal, which is being hailed as a massive onslaught by BJP in Mamata’s turf.

