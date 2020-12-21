3 Indian army personnel killed in a road accident

Four army personnel lost their lives in an accident in snow-covered Nathula road, Sikkim today. The vehicle they were travelling in skidded at the 17th mile due to snow on the road. There were five army personnel in the vehicle.

While three of them died in the accident, one of them was seriously injured. The injured army personnel travelling in the vehicle has been sent to Kolkata for treatment. The deceased army personnel’s bodies have been recovered from the vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination. Three army men and son of one of the army personnel died in the accident

