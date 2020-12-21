Presence of the genetically modified pandemic virus, which spread to Italy after Britain, reported in more countries

Rome: The virus, which has now been genetically modified in Britain, was discovered following the discovery of a vaccine for the corona virus. The Italian Ministry of Health has released confirmation of a genetic mutation virus found in one of its citizens in the UK.

The Italian citizen, who has been diagnosed with the disease, returned from the UK with his partner a few days ago. He arrived at Fiumicino Airport in Rome by air from Britain. He is now in isolation.

Britain’s neighbors have tightened security at their borders and banned travelers from the UK for fear of the virus. The genetically modified virus spreads rapidly and is intense.