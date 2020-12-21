Unable to control the new virus, the whole of Britain went into strict control…

London: Unable to control the new genetically modified virus, the whole of Britain is under strict control. The decision was made to extend the Tier-4 restrictions announced in London beyond the city. The move follows the discovery of a new species of rapidly spreading coronavirus. This regulation currently exists in London and most of Southeast England.

When shops, gyms and hairdressing salons close again, those in the Tier-4 area will not be allowed to leave the area. Even on Christmas Day, the terms will not be relaxed. At the same time, the exemptions announced earlier for five days in areas other than Tier-4 have been reduced to Christmas Day only.

Government sources said that if the presence of the new virus is detected in other parts of the country, Tier-4 restrictions will be extended to those parts as well. Covid, meanwhile, confirmed 35,928 new cases in the past day alone.