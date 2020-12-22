Alert!!! COVID-19 has been confirmed to 5 passengers on a flight from London

COVID-19 has been confirmed to 5 people on a flight that arrived from London last night. A total of 266 people, including passengers and cabin crew, were checked at the airport. While the spread of the genetically modified Coronavirus in the UK is very harmful and a sample of those COVID was confirmed to the passengers in the flight. This was revealed in detailed testing by the National Center for Disease Control.

However, India had suspended all flights to and from Britain from midnight on Tuesday due to the rapid spread of the genetically modified virus. The infectious potential of the new virus is 70% higher than that of the old virus. From yesterday, strict checking was imposed on those arriving in India directly or indirectly from the UK.

