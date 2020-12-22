COVID-19 LIVE Updates: “New coronavirus variant discovered in Britain is not out of control,” says WHO

Yesterday, WHO stated that the new COVID-19 variant found in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control and can be controlled using existing measures.

WHO’s emergency chief Michael Ryan said, “We have had a much higher at different points in this pandemic and we’ve got it under control.” “So this situation is not in that sense out of control. But it cannot be left to its own devices.” Ryan said, “The measures we currently have in place are the correct measures.” “We need to do what we have been doing, we may just have to do it with a little more intensity and for a little longer to make sure we can bring this virus under control.”

India restricts all flights to and fro the United Kingdom from 23:59 hours today. The ministry of civil aviation tweeted, “Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020. This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period.”