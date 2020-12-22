Dress designed with pine tree leaves looks just like a “Christmas tree”; pics surfaces

The latest photoshoot of Eva Sooraj Christopher, a child actress who is familiar with some Malayalam movies like Memories, Rajadhiraja, and more recently, is now going viral. Eva is dressed up like a Christmas tree to welcome Christmas. The actress used real pine leaves instead of clothes. Mithun Bose is behind this different photoshoot. This unusual dress is designed by Zack Design.

This little genius is now a 10th-grade student. The actress also took a short break from filming as part of her studies and is active on social media with photoshoots and more. She shared photos of her unusual makeover like a Christmas tree on her Instagram account.

