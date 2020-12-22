Emirates Airlines suspended flight services

Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has suspended its flights. Emirates Airlines has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

The decision was announced after these three countries closed their borders over a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19 that’s spreading in Europe.

Also Read: UAE Embassy makes important announcement

“Due to the closure of Saudi Arabian, Kuwaiti and Omani borders, Emirates will be suspending flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 21 to 27 December, and Kuwait and Oman from 22 to 28 December . Customers connecting on flights bound for these destinations will not be accepted at origin. We regret any inconvenience caused,” a statement issued by Emirates Airlines said

Earlier, Etihad Airways announced the suspension of flights to the three Gulf countries after their borders were closed.