Farmers Protest Updates: News18 Farm Reform Laws Survey shows 56% of farmers should end the protest

A survey conducted by News18 on Centre’s three farm reform laws has discovered that the people sustain the legislation and the farmers should now end the protests that have expressed consideration and interest alike from across the country.

Among the 56 percent of respondents said that it is time for farmers to end the protest against three agriculture reform laws and the remaining 43.40 percent assume that the confusion must continue. Over 76 percent of respondents from Delhi, 63.64 percent from Punjab, and 80.56 percent from Maharashtra want the protests to be called off.

As per the feedback gathered from more than 2400 respondents, the majority of respondents, especially from agrarian states, like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, believed that the new farm reform laws brought by the Modi government would benefit farmers. Punjab is the only exception, where the response was a little silenced.