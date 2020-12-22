Nokia’s AC has hit the market at a low price. Know more details

HMD Global revived Nokia from the market a few years ago. Nokia-branded feature phones and smartphones have hit the market. In addition, Nokia’s smart TVs were launched in India last year. Nokia’s first laptop was launched in India earlier this month.

Air Conditioner (AC) is the latest addition to Nokia’s brand in collaboration with Flipkart. Multiple AC variants claiming to be made in India will soon be available under the Nokia brand. Nokia’s AC range comes with customizable inverter technology, motion sensors, and features. Nokia AC’s also have Wi-Fi connected smart climate control and customizable user profiles. Nokia AC’s will go on sale through Flipkart from the 29th of this month. At least 5 Nokia AC models with different capacities and energy efficiency will go on sale. Price details for all the models have not been released but the Nokia AC starts at Rs 30,999.

