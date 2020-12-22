Oranges For Diabetics: Here is what you need to know about the consequences of eating oranges

The orange is the fruit of various citrus species in the family Rutaceae it primarily refers to Citrus × sinensis, which is also called sweet orange, to distinguish it from the related Citrus × aurantium, referred to as bitter orange.

Oranges too, are said to be beneficial for diabetics. The American Diabetes Association has listed citrus fruits among Diabetes super foods. According to the association, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits and lemons are full of fiber, vitamin C, folate and potassium, which would help benefit a healthy diabetic eating plan.

Oranges are full of fiber. Fiber takes longest to break down and digest. This enables slow release of sugar into the blood stream, which would further ensure that your blood glucose levels are stable for a long period of time. Moreover, the glycemic index of raw oranges is just about 40-43. The Glycemic Index is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Carbs with low GI value are digested, absorbed and metabolized slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood glucose. Diabetics are advised to include more low GI foods in their diets.