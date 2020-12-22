Police gunned down PLFI zonal commander

Police has gunned down a zonal commander of banned organization, People Liberation Front of India (PLFI). The Jharkhand Police has neutralised Jidan Gudia, the zonal commander of PLFI in an encounter in Koyangsar, under Murhu block of Khunti district. Jidan Gudia had a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

He held the second position in the PLFI, after Dinesh Gope. Police have also recovered an AK-47 rifle, two walkie-talkies, three magazines, 75 bullets, 12 cellphones, 75 SIM cards and Rs 27,500 cash . Jidan’s wife is a BJP leader, is the chairperson of the Khunti Zila Parishad.