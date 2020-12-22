Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended marginally higher in the stock market. The BSE Sensex ended 453 points or 1 per cent higher at 46,006.69 and NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 138 points or 1 per cent to settle at 13,466.

All the 11 sectors gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,569 shares ended higher while 1,352 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, GAIL India, Wipro, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle India.

The top losers s were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindalco