‘The man who knew infinity’ ; Tributes to eminent mathematician, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan !!!

Srinivasa Ramanujan was an Indian mathematician who made significant contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, and continued fractions.

National Mathematics Day is observed on December 22 in India. The day was announced by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Madras University on February 26, 2012. The day is observed to mark the birth of the Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. 2012 was also observed as National Mathematics Year. The day is observed every year with various educational events and programs at schools and universities.

Ramanujan’s knowledge of mathematics was startling. Although he was almost completely unaware of modern developments in mathematics, his mastery of continued fractions was unequaled by any living mathematician. Ramanujan continued his work, without employment and living in the poorest circumstances. Impressed by Ramanujan’s mathematical prowess, Ramachandra Rao supported his research for a time, but Ramanujan, unwilling to exist on charity, obtained a clerical post with the Madras Port Trust.