UAE based airlines suspends flight services

A UAE based air carrier has suspended flight services. Air Arabia based in Sharjah has announced that it has suspended flights to Oman and Kuwait. The flights were suspended due to closure of the countries’ borders this week.

The flights to and from Oman have been temporarily suspended until December 29, while flights to and from Kuwait would remain suspended until January 1, 2021.

Earlier today, Emirates too announced the suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways had also announced its suspension of flights to the three Gulf countries after borders were closed.