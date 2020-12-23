Any chole lovers here? Here is what you need to know about the calorie count of this popular Indian dish

Chole is a dish originating from the Indian subcontinent. The main ingredient is a variety of chickpea called chana or kala chana. They are half the diameter of typical chickpeas with a stronger flavor and firmer texture even after being cooked.

Chole is the name for the larger and lighter colored chickpea commonly found in the West. These are known as kabuli chana in Hindustani. Chana masala is fairly dry and spicy with a sour citrus note. Chana are usually replaced by chole in most restaurants, and both versions are widely sold as snack food and street food in the Indian subcontinent. There are 130 calories in 100 grams of Indian Chole.

Chole Masala or Chana Masala is a popular north Indian curry. Chole goes well with puri, roti, naan or rice. To start, this recipe features the healthy and delicious chickpea. Chickpeas are naturally low in fat, high in dietary fiber, and rich in vitamins and minerals. To start, this recipe features the healthy and delicious chickpea. Chickpeas are naturally low in fat, high in dietary fiber, and rich in vitamins and minerals. Eating chickpeas regularly can help manage weight, boost intestinal health, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.