Any Litti Chokha lovers here? Know the nutrition facts and average calorie count present in this Bihari dish

Litti chokha is a complete meal that is made of dough balls, made up of whole wheat flours, eggplants, plus black gram flour and stuffed with roasted chickpea flours. They are then mixed with herbs and spices before being roasted on coal. The stuffing itself is made of lentils, and can also be eaten with yoghurt, ghee, papad crackers, or brinjal bhartha aka mashed potatoes. In terms of serving, litti chokha is ideal to be served at special occasions like gatherings, parties, etc.