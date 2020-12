Gold prices fall in the state after consecutive days of rising prices. On Wednesday, the sovereign fell by Rs 320 to Rs 37,280. Gram was down Rs 40 to Rs 4,660. The sovereign was trading at Rs 37,600 on Tuesday. Global gold prices are currently trading at $ 1,863.83 an ounce.

Ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 50,050 on the commodity market MCX. For the third day in a row, prices fell in the national market.