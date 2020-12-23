COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases remain in the 6000 range

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6169 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 953, Kottayam 642, Kozhikode 605, Thrissur 564, Malappuram 500, Kollam 499, Alappuzha 431, Pathanamthitta 406, Thiruvananthapuram 404, Palakkad 367, Wayanad 260, Idukki 242, Kannur 228 and Kasaragod 68.

61,437 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.04%. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 75,08,489 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed today that 22 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19.