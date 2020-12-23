Covid-19 Updates: 1246 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1246 new coronavirus cases along with 1533 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases surged to 197,124. The overall recoveries mounted to 172,984. The death toll has reached at 645.

At present there are 23,495 active cases in UAE. 145,523 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till now has reached at 19.7 million.

On Wednesday, Dubai launched its free rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 after the first batch of vaccines were transported from Brussels on an Emirates flight.