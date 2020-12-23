Covid positives have also been found in polar Antarctica amid growing fears about new variants of the virus.

SANTIAGO: The epidemic that has sown terror around the world has finally been reported in the deserted region of Antarctica. Antarctica, the coldest region on earth where the corona virus has not yet been detected, has lost its status as the only continent without covid. Covid positives have also been found in polar Antarctica amid growing fears about new variants of the genetically modified virus.

The disease was diagnosed in 26 soldiers and 10 repair workers at the General Bernardo O Higgins Riquelme Research Center in Chile. The sick were relocated to the Punta Arena in Chile. All three crew members of the ship that was assisting the research base have been diagnosed with the disease.

All major research projects in Antarctica, including India’s research bases Maitri and Bharti, have been halted to prevent the spread of Covid.