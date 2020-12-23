DDC Election results Updates: Gupkar Alliance heads for a victory in Jammu and Kashmir

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is set to win over 100 seats in the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the counting of which was underway yesterday.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is heading towards a historic victory against its arch-rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party, as the counting of votes for the 280 District Development Council constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir arrives its final stages.

The eight-phase polls for the 280 constituencies in 20 districts (10 each in Jammu and Kashmir) assumed significance as it was the first electoral exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.