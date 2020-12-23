‘Drinking ‘toddy’ can prevent coronavirus infection’: claims BSP leader

A leader of the Bahujan Samaj Partys (BSP) has claimed that drinking ‘toddy’ can prevent the coronavirus infection. Bhim Rajbhar, the BSP Uttar Pradesh president has made this claim.

“If you drink toddy regularly, you will not get coronavirus. Toddy was purer than even ‘Ganga jal”, said Bhim Rajbhar while addressing a party rally at Ballia.

”Toddy is more sacred and pure than Ganga waters…it has great immunity-boosting quality…you (people) will not be infected from the virus if you drink it,” Rajbhar said.

“You can check that those who drink toddy on a daily basis have not been infected by the virus. People in Rajbhar community make their children drink toddy from a young age,” he added.