Facebook will start allowing users to set up new security features next year

Yesterday, Facebook said, it would begin letting users to set up physical security keys as a way to verify their identity before logging into the social network’s mobile app, beginning next year.

The unfolding of new security services assumes a July hack of peer social network Twitter which settled many celebrity accounts, including those of President-elect Joe Biden and Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk.

Facebook said, “It will now be possible to users like journalists and human rights activists who are at a higher risk of being targeted by sophisticated hackers.”