Malayalam poet Sugathakumari passed away

Renowned Malayalam poet and activist Sugathakumari passed away. She was aged 86. She has been under treatment for Covid-19.

Sugathakumari has been admitted at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College after testing positive for the coronavirus. She has been placed on ventilator support as her condition worsened.

Sugathakumari had been part of the protests against the airport project at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta and the movement against a hydroelectric project at Silent Valley in Palakkad. She was also the founder of a home for people with mental illnesses and the destitute home called Abhaya, Sugathakumari, the founder secretary of the Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi was also a leader of the 1973 Save Silent Valley protest.

The daughter of freedom fighter Bodheswaran and VS Karthiyani, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006.