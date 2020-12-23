Piaggio launched ‘ Aprilia SXR 160’ in India: Know the features and price

Popular two-wheeler company, Piaggio has launched its latest scooter ‘ Aprilia SXR 160’ in India.

The ‘ Aprilia SXR 160’ is powered with a a 160 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 3 valve fuel injection engine. The engine is capable pf producing a peak power of 11 PS at 7100 RPM. The engine is mated with a a CVT gearbox. And it can accommodate 7-litre of fuel at once.

The scooter comes with s a large multifunctional all-digital cluster display, ventilated disk brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) . It also has a host of other features such as digital speed indicator, RPM meter, mileage indicator, average speed and top speed display, digital fuel indicator, ABS indicator, engine malfunction indicator.

The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter is priced at Rs. 1,25,997