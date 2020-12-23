” Rahul Gandhi do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground”: Madhya Pradesh Minister

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra has came down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader has said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who supports the protests by farmers, do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground.

” Congress leader Kamal Nath Ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove ‘sofa-cum-tractor’ do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the land”, said Narottam Mishra.

” I could not understand what is ‘black’ in these farm laws. This ‘tukde-tukde gang’ is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the ‘black laws’, he added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.