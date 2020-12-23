Spreading of Covid variant; Strengthens surveillance at airports…..

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is on high alert following the spread of the Covid virus variant. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister KK Shailaja to strengthen surveillance at airports. The meeting also decided to trace and monitor people from European countries during the last 14 days.

Kiosks will be set up at all the four airports and the Covid inspection system attached to the airport will be strengthened. It has also decided to strengthen the Covid screening of immigrants from European countries, including the UK. The variant Covid is reported to be more than 70 percent more diffuse than the current Covid.