Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

The domestic benchmark indices , BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended higher. BSE Sensex advanced 437 points to close at 46,444. NSE Nifty mounted 135 points to settle at 13,601.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,296 shares ended higher while 650 closed lower on the BSE.

Also Read: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Cipla, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, State Bank of India, ITC, Bajaj Finance and UPL.

The top losers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Divi’s Labs, Titan, NTPC, Power Grid, Coal India and GAIL India.