Bacteria similar to Shigella bacteria found in well water…. Know more!!!

Kozhikode: Preliminary information has revealed that bacteria similar to Shigella bacteria have been found in the water of two wells in Kozhikode. But no final report has been received. Earlier, a preliminary study conducted by the Department of Community Medicine at Kozhikode Medical College had found that Shigella had spread through water.

Meanwhile, the DMO said that Shigella disease is under control in Kozhikode district. Super chlorination was completed in wells in areas where disease was reported. But today, the health department has decided to hold another special follow-up medical camp in the area.